BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The lone current Arkansas baseball player to be taken in the first two rounds of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft didn’t get a chance to pitch for the Razorbacks this past season.

The Chicago Cubs selected Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins in the second round with the draft’s 68th overall pick on the opening day of the the three-day event in Seattle.

Wiggins (6-6, 225), whose slot value for that draft spot is $1.1 million, missed the 2023 campaign after suffering a UCL injury in the preseason.

As a sophomore in 2022, the right handed native of Roland, Okla., went 6-3 with a 6.55 ERA covering 66 innings with 15 of his 17 appearances being starts.

Wiggins struck out 82 batters, had 43 walks and limited opposing hitters to a .253 batting average in 2022.

He had a 3-1 record and four saves as a freshman with a 5.09 ERA.

Wiggins fanned 28 batters in 23.0 innings pitched and held opposing hitters to a .227 batting average.

• • •

Arkansas had four signees taken in the opening two rounds of the draft, which continues at 1 p.m. on Monday with rounds 3-10 and concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

The four Razorback signees taken were Trinity (Fla.) Mitchell third baseman Aidan Miller (27th by Philadelphia), Houston area outfielder Kendall George (36th by the Los Angeles Dodgers), St. Louis shortstop Nazaan Zanetello (50th by Boston) and Colorado shortstop Walker Martin (52nd by San Francisco).

In other draft news, Arkansas now knows one of its top pitching prospects will be making it to campus although he won’t be taking the mound next season.

Wentzville (Mo.) Timberland left hander Adam Hachman (6-5, 210), who had Tommy John surgery this spring, withdrew his name from the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft per Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo.

Hachman was rated as the 94th-best prospect by Baseball America.