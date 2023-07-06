BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Within the next week, former Indiana pitcher and current Arkansas baseball transfer portal pledge Craig Yoho will have a much better idea on his next home.

That is currently scheduled to be Fayetteville, but there is a chance that Yoho (6-3, 225) could be taken in the three-day Major League Baseball Draft that begins on Sunday and begin his professional career.

“I am going to kind of see what happens with the draft this upcoming weekend and depending on what happens there, I will be down in Fayetteville as soon as possible basically,” said Yoho, who will turn 24 later this year.

“There is a good chance that I potentially could be taken in the top 10 rounds, somewhere in there. I’ll kind of just see if that’s a fit, if it makes sense for me for where I am at in my career and go from there.”

Where the injury-plagued Yoho is in his career is coming off a Freshman All-American season for the Hoosiers in what was his fifth season in college, but his first one in which he played a complete season.

Yoho started his career as position player at Houston in 2019 and played eight games before getting a medical redshirt due to what would be the first of two Tommy John surgeries.

That would followed by covid, transferring to Indiana, a second elbow injury and surgery, a dislocated ankle while stepping on home plate in a 2021 scrimmage and getting married.

All in all, it was 1,082 between games as a hitter in Houston and a pitcher at Indiana in 2023.

Yoho would end up going 4-1 with a 3.41 ERA and a save in 18 appearances for Indiana while pitching 37 innings and striking out a 63 batters – 46 percent of the batters he faced.

The native of Fishers, Indiana, fanned five or more in six of his relief stints and did not issue a walk in his last six outings.

“It definitely had been a long time since I really got a chance to play,” Yoho said. “It was kind of a cool experience at first, but then it was like ‘let’s just see how cool I can make this story.’

“My wife and my coaches were all like super happy with me after my first outing and I was like ‘I’m just getting going.’

“I saw that it was something like 1,082 days in between since I played. In the moment, you don’t like really realize that. I am just going one day at a time. I was like ‘wow, I didn’t even know it was that long that I had gone without playing.’

“Overall, it was just like a really good experience.”

Yoho, who notes he has three years of eligibility left, and his wife made a decision that his next season should be in a new spot.

“I was at IU for three years and had a good experiences, a good season this year,” Yoho said. “It was just kind of time for a change of scenery. My wife is from Texas and it was like ‘hey, let’s go somewhere back South and kind of closer to your family as well.

“Arkansas was right in the middle and I really liked the coaches there. They have a really great plan on player development and their plan for me to really see my full potential. And obviously the facilities and the fans are insane. So it was kind of like ‘what else can I ask for?’”

Playing in the SEC had a lot of appeal for Yoho.

“My dream at the end of the day is to play pro ball and the best way to do that is to play against the best competition,” Yoho said. “It is not something that I am worried about or whatever. I want to play against the best competition and I want to be the best competition on the mound for the hitters. So it is not something that I shy away from at all.”

“The Big 10 is a Power 5 conference, but the SEC is the top dog in college baseball,” Yoho said. “That was definitely something that factored into my decision. If I am going to go play college baseball for my sixth year, I want to go play literally the best players in the country.”

Yoho noted that he and Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs are both looking to see whether he might best fit at Arkansas will be as a reliever or as a starter.

“In talking with Hobbs, he was like ‘I don’t know how we are going to use you,” Yoho said. “ Obviously you have good stuff and we know you can pitch in the seventh, eighth and ninth inning. We know you can do that, but I am anxious to see how you could do as a starter.”

That was not really an option this past season for Yoho.

“In my first year back, I didn’t really ever have the chance to try the starting role out, kind of get my feet wet,” Yoho said. “It was like ‘let’s see how he does with one inning, now let’s see how he does getting six outs, bow let’s see how he does getting nine outs.’ I never really got up to that point of let’s give you a whole start.

“I am interested to see myself. Trying to build up as a starter in the fall and see how that works. At the same time, it could be as a long reliever. Whatever fits best and where they need me.”

Yoho summed up his pitch arsenal that ended up striking out nearly percent of the batters he faced last season.

“I kind of have a different set off pitches that are all kind of unique,” Yoho said. “I throw a four-seam fast ball that should technically qualify as a sinker, but I get a lot of ride on it, too.

“I also throw a change up that gets a lot of run and has depth to it. I throw this big kind of breaking ball that doesn’t really qualify as a curve ball or necessarily like a slider. It is somewhere in the middle like a slurve type of thing.

“Percentage-wise, I didn’t throw my fast ball too much. You will see some guys throw it like 60 percent of the time. I was more in the 40 percent area. I threw my change up quite a bit and my curve ball/slider was like my out pitch per se.”

“My fast ball is kind of my action pitch. I get a lot of ground balls like that and may change up and slider were big swing and miss pitches.”

Yoho is one pot seven Arkansas transfer portal additions along with Texas Tech catcher Hudson White, Tarleton State first baseman/outfielder Jack Wagner, Missouri outfielders Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich, Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and Kansas left handed relief pitcher Stone Hewlett.

Yoho has remained in Indiana this summer pending the results of the draft.

“I am not playing this summer, but I am also not really resting up either,” Yoho said. “I am still living in Bloomington and I am training and lifting and throwing every day. So it is not necessarily like a down time, but I am taking time off in terms of playing.”

Photo courtesy of Indiana athletics