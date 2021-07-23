Arkansas Places Five on All-SEC Team, Picked Sixth in West

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas placed five players on the All-SEC team released today including wide receiver Treylon Burks on the first unit.
In addition, Arkansas was picked sixth in the SEC West ahead of only Mississippi State. Linebacker Grant Morgan, safety Jalen Catalon and center Ricky Stromberg were on the second unit while offensive tackle Myron Cunningham was selected for the third team.
Burks has gained a lot of attention this preseason including spots on a couple of watch lists. He led the Razorbacks in catches last season, catching 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished third in the SEC in receiving yards per game (91.1) and fifth in total receiving yards, logging six games of 90+ receiving yards and four games of 100+ receiving yards as a true sophomore.
Amazing as it seems, the SEC reporters voted all three Alabama linebackers first-team All-SEC despite Morgan being a returning All-America pick. Morgan was named a Walter Camp and AFCA Second Team All-American at the year’s end, posted a team-best 111 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, with two sacks last fall.
Stromberg was named to the Rimington Watch List today as the nation’s best center. Cunningham started all 10 games for the Hogs in 2020.
Catalon was named to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and named a Freshman All-American by the FWAA last season after finishing with 99 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass break-ups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman.
2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR – John Metchie III, Alabama
WR – Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL – Evan Neal, Alabama
OL – Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL – Cade Mays, Tennessee
C – Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB – Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB – Zamir White, Georgia
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – George Pickens, Georgia
TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL – Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – Ed Ingram, LSU
OL – Austin Deculus, LSU
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB – Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE – Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL – Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL – Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL – Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C – Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C – Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL – Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL – Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL – Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL – Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL – DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB – Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
LB – Christian Harris, Alabama
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB – Derek Stingley, LSU
DB – Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-Team
DL – Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL – LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB – Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB – Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB – Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-Team
DL – DJ Dale, Alabama
DL – Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL – Travon Walker, Georgia
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB – Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB – Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB – Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB – Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB – Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB – Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P – Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK – Cade York, LSU
RS – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P – Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* – Indicates a tie
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
EASTERN DIVISION
|Georgia (124)
|923
|Florida (7)
|784
|Kentucky (2)
|624
|Missouri
|555
|Tennessee
|362
|South Carolina (1)
|355
|Vanderbilt
|149
WESTERN DIVISION
|Alabama (130)
|932
|Texas A&M (1)
|760
|LSU (1)
|633
|Ole Miss (1)
|529
|Auburn
|440
|Arkansas (1)
|241
|Mississippi State
|217
SEC CHAMPION
|Alabama (84)
|84
|Georgia (45)
|45
|Ole Miss (1)
|1
|Texas A&M (1)
|1
|Florida (1)
|1
|Kentucky (1)
|1
|South Carolina (1)
|1