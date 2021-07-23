Arkansas Places Five on All-SEC Team, Picked Sixth in West

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas placed five players on the All-SEC team released today including wide receiver Treylon Burks on the first unit.

In addition, Arkansas was picked sixth in the SEC West ahead of only Mississippi State. Linebacker Grant Morgan, safety Jalen Catalon and center Ricky Stromberg were on the second unit while offensive tackle Myron Cunningham was selected for the third team.

Burks has gained a lot of attention this preseason including spots on a couple of watch lists. He led the Razorbacks in catches last season, catching 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished third in the SEC in receiving yards per game (91.1) and fifth in total receiving yards, logging six games of 90+ receiving yards and four games of 100+ receiving yards as a true sophomore.

Amazing as it seems, the SEC reporters voted all three Alabama linebackers first-team All-SEC despite Morgan being a returning All-America pick. Morgan was named a Walter Camp and AFCA Second Team All-American at the year’s end, posted a team-best 111 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, with two sacks last fall.

Stromberg was named to the Rimington Watch List today as the nation’s best center. Cunningham started all 10 games for the Hogs in 2020.

Catalon was named to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and named a Freshman All-American by the FWAA last season after finishing with 99 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass break-ups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman.

2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR – John Metchie III, Alabama

WR – Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL – Evan Neal, Alabama

OL – Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL – Cade Mays, Tennessee

C – Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second-Team

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB – Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB – Zamir White, Georgia

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – George Pickens, Georgia

TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL – Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Ed Ingram, LSU

OL – Austin Deculus, LSU

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB – Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE – Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL – Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL – Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL – Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C – Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C – Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL – Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL – Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL – Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL – DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB – Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB – Christian Harris, Alabama

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB – Derek Stingley, LSU

DB – Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL – Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL – LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB – Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB – Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB – Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL – DJ Dale, Alabama

DL – Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL – Travon Walker, Georgia

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB – Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB – Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB – Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB – Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB – Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK – Cade York, LSU

RS – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

P – Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (124) 923 Florida (7) 784 Kentucky (2) 624 Missouri 555 Tennessee 362 South Carolina (1) 355 Vanderbilt 149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (130) 932 Texas A&M (1) 760 LSU (1) 633 Ole Miss (1) 529 Auburn 440 Arkansas (1) 241 Mississippi State 217

SEC CHAMPION