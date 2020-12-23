Arkansas Places Trio on PFF All-SEC First Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has released its All-SEC team with a trio of Razorbacks making the first team.

Senior linebacker Grant Morgan, senior defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon all were named All-SEC.

Morgan, who is from Greenwood, leads the Razorbacks in tackles with 111. Morgan has 40 solo tackles, seven for loss, two sacks, an interception, five pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

Marshall has 35 tackles, including 20 solo, 6.5 for loss, a sack, one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Catalon has 99 tackles including a team-leading 51 unassisted, two for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.