The Arkansas Razorbacks are preparing for their game against 1-seed Kansas on Saturday in Des Moines.

Facing a 1-seed in March is nothing new, last year Arkansas took down Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen in San Francisco to make it to back-to-back Elite Eights.

This year, Arkansas hopes their athleticism and size can work to their advantage.

Tip off between Arkansas and Kansas at 4:15 on CBS.

