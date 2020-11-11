Arkansas’ Players React to Sam Pittman Testing Positive For COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman won’t be with the team in Gainesville on Saturday following testing positive again Monday for COVID.

He has also tested positive on Sunday and had held out hope the first one was false-positive test. But that wasn’t the case.

Sophomore center Ricky Stromberg talked about his reaction when he found out Pittman had tested positive.

“When I heard about it, I was obviously devastated,” Stromberg said. “It sucks for him, but it just puts even more of a chip on our shoulder because we’re going to go play for him. He’s not going to be there, so it even puts more of a chip on our shoulder.”

Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach in place of Pittman. On Nov. 3, 2018, Odom took his Missouri team to Gainesville and handed the Gators a 38-17 defeat in front of 80,017 fans in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Stromberg talked about Odom as head coach on Saturday.

“I didn’t know that, but that’s cool to know,” Stromberg said. “I mean, he’s filling in for Coach Pittman and doing a great job. He’s been a head coach before, but like I said, we’re excited. We’re all excited to go down there.”

Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks also talked about Pittman’s positive test.

“Yeah, I thought it was obviously not the ideal situation with Coach Pittman,” Franks said. “But practice has been the same. Practice is guys come out there motivated. It’s another big week and a great opportunity for our team. These guys do a great job coming out every day and being motivated, not needing extra motivation.Coming out here and going to work and getting the job done, knowing the game isn’t won on Saturday. It’s won in between the week, in between the Saturdays. It’s important we go get that work in and those guys have done a great job of not letting it cloudy our minds and just going to work.”

Sophomore defensive end Zach Williams also expressed shock that his head coach won’t be with the team this week.

“I feel like I was mainly just shocked, because Coach Pittman, he’s the main one talking about safety and everything else,” Williams said. “I think everyone was surprised he got it, because he’s probably the main one washing his hands and doing everything he’s supposed to do.

“But Coach Odom and all the other coaches have stepped up. They’re really leading the practices. Even without him (Pittman), we’re still doing good. We had one of our greatest practices today. Not saying it’s not bad without him [being at practice], but we’re doing pretty good with Coach Pittman watching everything that’s going on.”

Williams also has full confidence in Odom being the interim head coach Saturday.

“I think he’ll handle it pretty well,” Williams said. “He was the old head coach at Missouri and he’s a pretty good defensive coordinator. He seems very meticulous on the things he’s supposed to do. He does things right. And I just feel like he won’t really have a problem with it.”

Could it distract his duties as defensive coordinator on Saturday or will he be able to handle it all?

“I think he will, because these past few games being a D coordinator he’s done great,” Williams said. “He’s been a head coach before so I feel like a little bit more on him won’t really stress him that much and he’ll do a good job with everything.”

Redshirt freshman defensive end Eric Gregory also talked about Pittman being absence, but still involved with the team.

“Coach Pittman is still involved with the Zoom meetings and stuff like that so really it’s like he never left us,” Gregory said. “Like he’s still giving guys pointers and great coaching and looking out for us and stuff like that. So it’s really not a big loss. We have others on a great coaching staff we consider is the best in the SEC and really the nation. So it’s really not a big drop-off.”

Arkansas and Florida will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday and televised on ESPN.