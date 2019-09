The Razorbacks staged another thriller with Texas A&M but in the end it was more of the same in a series that extended the Aggie winning streak over Arkansas to eight straight. Ben Hicks came off the bench, after starting quarterback Nick Starkel was injured, to come oh so close to engineering a huge upset. But a 4th down incomplete pass 17 yards from a win sealed Arkansas fate again, 31-27.

The Hogs took the opening kickoff and moved 41 yards before being stropped at the A&M 35. Connor Limpert came on and missed a 55 yard field goal. The two teams then exchanged punts before the Aggies drew first blood on a 7 play, 54 yard drive when Kellen Mond hit Ainias Smith for 9 yards and a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.