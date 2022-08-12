By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its seventh preseason practice on Thursday with three periods open to the media.

The Razorbacks will scrimmage on Saturday morning and it will be closed to the media completely. Sam Pittman talked about the scrimmage and if it would impact the depth chart.

“I think it’s big,” Pittman said. “I don’t know that it’s a whole lot more than today’s practice TBH with you. There’s a reason that you don’t change the depth chart much unless injuries make you, until after a scrimmage type situation because you’re trying to see if you have a gamer in there, a guy that’s much better in a game than in practice. It goes the other way too, much worse in a game than he is. That’s why I had open scrimmages two years ago, whenever it was, in the spring, because I wanted to put KJ and Malik under with people in the stands and see how they perform.

Pittman said he’s unsure how much the veterans will be on a snap count.

“Depends,” Pittman said. “If we tackle, yes. If we don’t, no. It just depends.”

One noticeable thing at practice through Friday is that senior right offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, who was very limited in the spring has made it through all the drills and is healthy,

“Great, I haven’t missed a rep of anything I’ve been doing,” Wagner said. “My back’s been feeling wonderful. I haven’t had any issues. I got it fixed in the spring and I intend to keep it.”

With the Razorbacks practicing all the days except this past Wednesday have the older players starting looking ahead to Cincinnati any?

“I don’t think we’re allowed to in camp right now, but over the summer we watched a little bit of it,” Wagner said. “I think Coach Pitt’s keeping us locked in to just get better ourselves right now. But a little bit over the summer, I know the offensive line watched some tape on them just to get a feel for what they’re gonna do.

Wagner said while that isn’t happening in the second week of practice it will come soon they start looking at the Bearcats who they host on Saturday, Sept. 3.

“First opponent usually, and it’s about that last week – right as we’re about to transition to start school and stuff like that,” Wagner said. “It’s usually when we start that game prep stuff.”