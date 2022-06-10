CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Arkansas (41-19) and North Carolina (42-20), two of college baseball’s premier blue bloods, meet for the first time in 33 years with a trip to Omaha on the line.

The NCAA Chapel Hill Super Regional gets underway at 10 a.m. CT Saturday, June 11, at Boshamer Stadium on ESPN. Game two between the Hogs and Tar Heels, the No. 10 national seed, is set for noon CT Sunday, June 12, on ESPN or ESPN2. If necessary, game three will be on Monday, June 13, at a time yet to be determined.

Both Arkansas and UNC are making their 10th Super Regional appearance in history, which ties for eighth most among all Division I college baseball programs. The Razorbacks are 1-0 all-time against the Tar Heels, recording a 7-3 win in the lone meeting between the two teams in the 1989 College World Series.

Schedule

Saturday, June 11

Game 1 – Arkansas vs. North Carolina – 10 a.m. CT – ESPN – Live Stats

Sunday, June 12

Game 2 – North Carolina vs. Arkansas – Noon CT – ESPN or ESPN2 – Live Stats

Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

Game 3 – To Be Determined

Matchups

Game 1

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (6-5, 4.13 ERA) vs. North Carolina RHP Max Carlson (4-2, 3.61 ERA)

Game 2

North Carolina TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

Game 3 (if necessary)

To Be Determined

Tune In

Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Gaby Sanchez (analyst) will have the call for the entirety of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

All of Arkansas’ games in the Chapel Hill Super Regional can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app, with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Razorback great Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Two Wins Away

The Razorbacks are two victories away from punching their ticket to the College World Series for the 11th time in program history.

Arkansas has advanced to Omaha six times under head coach Dave Van Horn: 2004, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018 & 2019.

DVH’s Hogs