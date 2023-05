Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The 2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks have moved on to the fourth round of the SEC Tournament over in Hoover, Alabama after beating the 3-seed LSU Tigers 5 – 4.

The win over the Tigers has earned the Hogs a day of rest with its next game on Saturday. The Razorbacks will face the winner of 10-seed Texas A&M and 3-seed LSU, that game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Friday.