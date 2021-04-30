Arkansas Puts Ranking on Line Against LSU Where They Haven’t Won Series Since 2004

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas and LSU will open a three-game series tonight in Baton Rouge where the Razorbacks haven’t won a series since 2004.

Arkansas (32-7, 13-5) is the only school in the SEC that hasn’t lost a series this season. They have won at some difficult places such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisiana Tech. The Razorbacks are 9-3 on the road. LSU (25-15, 6-12) is 19-10 at home this season. Dave Van Horn is excited to take his team in any stadium as he has full confidence in this year’s squad.

“It has been a tough place for us,” Van Horn said. “A tough place to win a series. I think with this team we have a chance to win a series anywhere they go.

“I wouldn’t say they are having a tough year or bad year, I just think some things haven’t gone their way. They have a lot of talent. They had an injury on the mound that hurt them. They seem to be playing really, really well right now so that is going to be a big challenge for us.”

Van Horn talked about what impresses him the most with this LSU team.

“I think they are very athletic,” Van Horn said. “They’ve got some really good freshmen who are playing really well for them. So you mix in some of the older guys and veterans. You saw they were within a few outs, maybe one out, in the bottom of the eighth inning from sweeping Ole Miss on the road. I know how hard it is to sweep anybody, but especially Ole Miss at their ballpark. They’re capable, like any team in the league, of having a great weekend and getting after you pretty good. We’re not taking anyone lightly. We know it’s a big series.”

The rest of this report is from the UA press release.

Schedule

Friday, April 30 – 6 p.m. – at LSU – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats

Saturday, May 1 – 6:30 p.m. – at LSU – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Sunday, May 2 – 2 p.m. – at LSU – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Matchups & History

Friday

Arkansas LHP Patrick Wicklander (2-1, 2.20 ERA) vs. LSU RHP Landon Marceaux (4-3, 2.10 ERA)

Saturday

Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (1-2, 3.98 ERA) vs. LSU RHP AJ Labas (3-0, 3.15 ERA)

Sunday

Arkansas TBA vs. LSU TBA

The Razorbacks and Tigers will clash for the 109th, 110th and 111th time in history. Arkansas has the upper hand entering this weekend’s series, taking two of three from LSU when the two programs faced off in Fayetteville during the 2019 campaign. The Tigers, however, own a significant advantage in all-time meetings, boasting a 74-34 record.

Arkansas last won a series in Baton Rouge during the 2004 season. The Razorbacks, under second-year head coach Dave Van Horn, swept the three-game road set against the Tigers.

Tune In

Friday’s series opener will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network with Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call. Saturday and Sunday’s ballgames, meanwhile, will air on SEC Network+.

Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The contests can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson will have the call from Baton Rouge, La.

Undisputed No. 1

Indisputable and undeniable.

Arkansas held its position as the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball for Week 11 of the season, leading all six major polls released Monday. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each put the Razorbacks atop their respective rankings for the third straight week.

It is the fifth time this season that Arkansas is the undisputed No. 1 squad as well as the ninth consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the top spot in at least one of the six.