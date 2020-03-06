Arkansas Rallies to defeat Texas A&M 67-66

Friday’s game started like Thursday’s game did- Arkansas’ opponent opening up on a run. The Aggies lead 12-0 before the Hogs called their first time out to regroup. Arkansas trailed 24-10 after the 1st quarter.

Arkansas trailed 38-26 at the break, but then opened up the second half with a run to cut it to a one point game, outscoring the Aggies 20-13 in the 3rd quarter.

It was a battle in the 4th quarter, with 2:26 to play, Arkansas trailed 64-63. With 24.3 seconds left in the game, Arkansas trailed 66-65. With possession of the basketball, Kiara Williams was fouled going up for a basket- she tied it up with the first free throw, then took Arkansas’ first lead with the second.

Texas A&M had 8.6 seconds left to try and win it, And Arkansas wins it 67-66.