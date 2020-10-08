Arkansas Ranked Fourth In National Poll

The Razorback men rank No. 4 in the recent edition of the Boost Treadmills National Cross Country poll, which ranks programs currently competing during the fall season.

Notre Dame ranks No. 1 in the men’s poll followed by Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Arkansas and Mississippi in the top five among the 15 schools ranked. Other SEC schools listed in the rankings include 12. Kentucky and 13. Tennessee.

The Razorbacks have competed in one meet this season, defeating Mississippi at the SEC Preview hosted by LSU. The next competition for Arkansas is the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The initial national rankings this fall, released on Sept. 25, included a top five of Notre Dame, Iowa State, Arkansas, Syracuse and Virginia.

Conferences competing in cross country this fall are the ACC, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC, Southern and Sun Belt.

Boost Treadmills National Cross Country Poll – Week 2

Men