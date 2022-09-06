FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll on Tuesday after taking down Cincinnati 31-24 on Saturday.
The Hogs went from No. 19 last week to No. 16 this week.
Here’s the full AP Poll for September 6, 2022:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Baylor
10. Southern California
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida
13. Utah
14. Michigan State
15. Miami
16. Arkansas
17. Pittsburgh
18. North Carolina State
19. Wisconsin
20. Kentucky
21. BYU
22. Ole Miss
23. Wake Forest
24. Tennessee
25. Houston