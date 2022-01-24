Arkansas ranks No. 1 in first edition of indoor rating index

With Arkansas women having 13 marks currently ranking among the top 10 on the 2022 indoor collegiate list, the defending national champion Razorbacks occupy the top spot on USTFCCCA’s initial national merit rating index.

The top five programs in the first edition of the rating index, which only includes marks from this indoor season, have Texas, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Florida rounding out the top five behind UA, while the rest of the top 10 includes NC State, BYU, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Arkansas has a pair of national collegiate leaders in Nastassja Campbell (pole vault) and Shafiqua Maloney (800m).

Maloney also ranks second in the 400m where she is joined by three Razorbacks among the top 10, with Rosey Effiong third, Morgan Burks-Magee eighth, and Britton Wilson 10th. Arkansas ranks second in the 4×400 relay with a foursome of Paris Peoples, Effiong, Burks-Magee, and Maloney.

Among the top 10 in a pair of events Jada Baylark is fourth in the 60m and equal eighth in the 200. Joining Campbell in the pole vault is Elien Vekemans, who is equal fifth.

Ranking sixth in distance events are a pair of Razorbacks with Logan Jolly in the 3,000m and Lauren Gregory in the 5,000m. Jayla Hollis ranks 10th in the 60m hurdles.

Arkansas will host an elite field of teams this weekend in the two-day Razorback Invitational on January 28-29. In addition to Arkansas, women’s teams among the top 25 include No. 9 LSU and No. 16 Georgia.

Other schools competing in the meet include Iowa, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Stanford, and USC.

Ranked men’s teams among the top 25 in the Razorback Invitational include No. 9 Iowa, No. 11 Georgia, No. 22 Iowa State, and No. 25 USC.

USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rating Index | Week 1 – January 24

Women: 1. Arkansas, 2. Texas, 3. Kentucky, 4. Texas Tech, 5. Florida, 6. NC State, 7. BYU, 8. Mississippi, 9. LSU, 10. Texas A&M, 11. Ohio State, 12. South Carolina, 13. Virginia Tech, 14. Tennessee, 15. Baylor, 16. Georgia, 17. Binghamton, 18. Duke, 19. Oklahoma, 20. Stephen F. Austin, 21. Washington, 22. Vanderbilt, 23. Minnesota, 24. Penn State, 25. Virginia.