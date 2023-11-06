LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The six-game losing skid for Arkansas Razorback football ended on Saturday with a win against Florida.

Fans are hog wild about it but now have their sights set on something else, a bowl game.

If the Hogs win out the rest of their season, they’ll be bowl-eligible.

Fans say they were impressed with the performance on Saturday. They noted Rocket Sanders coming back was definitely a game changer, along with the bye week and the firing of the offensive coordinator.

Randy Harrison said if they keep improving, they’ve got a chance at a bowl game.

“I’ve watched them most of my life,” he said. “I’ve been in Arkansas for about 50 years.”

Season after season, win or lose, Harrison has yelled, “Woo Pig Sooie.”

“Well, I hope they win out so they can go to a bowl,” he said.

With the Razorbacks’ win against Florida in Gainesville going down in the history books as a first, Harrison is hopeful for a bowl game but knows it’s going to take hard work in the gridiron.

“Well, they’ve got the potential to do it if they work hard at it,” he stated. ”Pittman does a good job of getting them prepared, they just got some tough teams to play in the SEC.”

The upcoming teams they play are Auburn, Florida International, and a team that Terry Weatherford said might be quite the challenge.

“Missouri’s going to be an uphill climb,” Weatherford said.

Weatherford is cautiously optimistic about winning out, saying it was too close for comfort in Florida.

“We were a missed field goal away from them beating us at the last there, if you think back about it,” Weatherford said.

Both said they were shocked and impressed on Saturday. Harrison said he’ll be cheering on the hogs for another 50 years.

“Go Hogs, absolutely,” Harrison said. “Woo Pig Sooie.”

The Hogs are set to play Auburn in Fayetteville this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m.