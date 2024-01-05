LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big Red and Sue E are joining the bobblehead lineup alongside Eric Musselman in celebration of National Bobblehead Day.

Hog fans will soon be able to bring the University of Arkansas spirit into their homes with the official Arkansas Razorbacks Bobblehead Collection created and distributed by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The new collection will add mascots Big Red and Sue E outfitted in their recognizable game day attire to the already created men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman bobblehead, according to National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

“We know how passionate Arkansas fans are about their school and bobbleheads,” Sklar said. “So, we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular.”

National Bobblehead Day is recognized on January 7 and was first celebrated in 2015, according to the Bobblehead HOF and Museum.

Each bobblehead is $35 and can be purchased at BobbleheadHall.com in a limited quantity.