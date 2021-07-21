Arkansas Razorbacks competing in Tokyo Olympics

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Pole vaulter Sandi Morris poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympics shoot on November 19, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KNWA/KFTA) — Many current and former Arkansas Razorbacks athletes will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, which officially begin on Friday, July 23.

The list below shows current and former Razorbacks with the sport they are competing in and when the competition begins.

Team Denmark

Kristoffer Hari – Kris will be competing in the Men’s 4×100, beginning on August 5th with first-round coverage.

Team Jamaica

Kemar Mowatt – Kemar will be competing in the men’s 400m Hurdles, beginning on July 30th with first-round coverage.

Team Mexico

Gabriela Lopez – Gaby will be competing on August 3rd – 6th for Team Mexico in Women’s Golf.

Maria Fassi – Maria will be competing on August 3rd – 6th for Team Mexico in Women’s Golf.

Team South Africa

Dominique Scott-Efurd – Dominique will be competing in the Women’s 5,000 and 10,000 meters race. The 5,000 meters begins on July 30 and the 10,000 meters begins on August 7.

Team Slovenia

Tina Sutej – Tina will be competing in the Women’s Pole Vault competition beginning with qualifying rounds on August 2.

Team St. Vincent

Shafiqua Maloney – Shafiqua will be competing in the Women’s 800 meters beginning on July 30 with first-round coverage.

Team Trinidad & Tobago

Sparkle McKnight – Sparkle will be competing in the Women’s 400 meters hurdles beginning on July 31 with first-round coverage.

Team USA

Sandi Morris – Sandi will be competing in Women’s Pole Vault beginning on August 2 with qualifying round coverage.

Ryan Crouser – Ryan will be competing in Men’s Shot Put beginning on August 3 with qualifying round coverage.