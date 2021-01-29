Arkansas Razorbacks: Here, There and Everywhere

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the biggest wins in the history of Bud Walton Arena happened last night when Arkansas downed UConn 90-87.

The loss was the first of the season for UConn and was the second time for Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks to beat Top 5 team at home this season. UConn was ranked No. 3 and Baylor was No. 4 when Arkansas beat them 83-78 on Dec. 6.

UConn is to women’s basketball what Alabama is to college football. When one thinks of the elite programs in women’s hoops UConn is the first name mentioned by most. Baylor isn’t far behind them.

Thursday night’s win on ESPN2 should help boost Arkansas’ recruiting even more than the high level it’s at now. Neighbors is a good person and the perfect coach for the Razorbacks.

How Good Is Baseball Team?

I get the question how good will this Arkansas baseball team be this season and the simple answer is Dave Van Horn still the head coach?

Van Horn may not have a team that gets to Omaha each year, but they are almost always very good and a threat to make it to the College World Series.

Van Horn has a very good staff and the facilities at Arkansas continue to only get better and better. They will get tested right out of the gate Feb. 19-21 in Arlington. They will face Texas Tech, Texas and TCU on consecutive days.

The first chance to see the Hogs at home is Feb. 25-28 when they host Southeast Missouri State for four games. The Feb. 25-27 games will begin at 3 p.m. and then the final game on Feb. 28 will have a 1 p.m. first pitch.

The Hogs will open SEC play on March 19-21 when Alabama comes to Fayetteville.

Football Schedule

The 2021 football schedule is out and Arkansas will six home games in Fayetteville, one in Little Rock and another in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs will play four SEC games on the road.

There has been some grumbling by fans about only two SEC games in Fayetteville. I get the complaints, but Texas is also in Fayetteville. Let’s be honest, that game is basically the equivalent of an SEC game. The Longhorns are still the team many fans in Arkansas hate the most despite having gone to an SEC schedule in 1992.

Arkansas is 22-56 against Texas in the all-time series. However, since joining the SEC the Hogs actually own a 3-2 advantage over them. Oddly enough one of the two losses was the only meeting in Razorback Stadium when Texas survived a 22-20 thriller on Sept. 11, 2004.

That loss was only one for Houston Nutt in three tries against Texas. Arkansas defeated Texas 27-6 on Jan. 1, 2000, in the Cotton Bowl. The Razorbacks also won in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2003, when Matt Jones and Cedric Cobbs led the visitors to a 38-28 victory.

Bobby Petrino’s first team at Arkansas suffered a 52-10 setback on Sept. 27, 2008, in Austin. Probably fortunately for the Longhorns that was the only time they had to face a Petrino team.

Bret Bielema was 1-0 against Texas with a “borderline erotic” victory on Dec. 29, 2014, in the Advocare V100 Texas Bowl. The Hogs took an easy 31-7 win.

This will be the first time for the two schools to meet since that game.

Lottery Picks

Two future standouts in the NBA should be on display Saturday when Arkansas travels to Oklahoma State.

While ESPN ranks Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft Class they have Arkansas’ Moses Moody No. 19 others are much kinder to Moody.

NBC Sports also projects Cunningham No. 1 in the class, but has Moody at No. 11. USA Today likewise has Cunningham No. 1, but has Moody No. 10. NBADraft.net has Cunningham No. 4 and Moody No. 8.

Bleacher Report also has Cunningham No. 1 and Moody at No. 10. Yahoo Sports has Cunningham No. 1, but also has Moody just out of the lottery at No. 16.

Saturday’s game tips at 3 p.m. and on ESPN2, the same station that showed the Hogs big win over UConn.