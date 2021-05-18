Arkansas Razorbacks: Here, There and Everywhere

FAYETTEVILLE — Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., is a recruiting hot bed for college baseball programs including Arkansas and also Tennessee.

The Hogs are getting some recruits from there including outfielder Landrey Wilkerson, 5-10, 175, and right-handed pitcher Dylan Carter, 6-2, 205. Wilkerson is from Van Buren and Carter from Bentonville.

An interesting tidbit about Crowder College is infielder Logan Chambers, 5-10, 180, who is from Bryant. He’s committed to the Volunteers. Chambers played in 55 games hitting .416 with 14 home runs, 62 RBIs, scored 84 runs and stole 14 bases. He committed to the Vols on April 5.

Sources indicate that one of the causes of the heated dispute between Van Horn and Tennessee’s Tony Vitello on Sunday was the Razorbacks continued recruiting of Chambers after he committed to the Vols. If the source is correct and the Hogs did continue to pursue Chambers that isn’t unusual. Schools try to flip commitments in all sports.

Wilkerson, who bats and throws left, hit .351 in 55 games this season. He hit 13 home runs, knocked in 61 runs, scored 62 times and stole 11 bases.

In 12 games, including 11 starts, Carter was 7-1 with an ERA of 5.23. He struck out 64 hitters in 51.2 innings.

Neighbors Getting Them Home Grown

The addition of Bentonville 6-4 center Maryam Dauda is going to help push Arkansas to greater heights in basketball when combined with the other talent on campus.

The state had two of the top recruits in the nation this year in Dauda and Fort Smith Northside guard-forward Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5. Arkansas landed them both. Sophomore guard Sasha Goforth, 6-1, who played at Fayetteville has transferred in from Oregon State. Add guard Elauna Eaton, 6-0, from Nettleton, who redshirted due to injury last season, and that’s the four best recruits from Arkansas the past two years and all now Razorbacks.

Two other in-state players on the Arkansas are Little Rock Central forward Erynn Barnum, 6-2, who is a redshirt junior, and Springdale guard Marquesha Davis, 6-0, who is a junior.

Hogs Top Seeded

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball is predicting the field for the college baseball playoffs. He has Arkansas the nation’s No. 1 seed and hosting a regional.

In addition to Arkansas, Rogers projects Nebraska (2), Baylor (3) and Oral Roberts (4) to Fayetteville.

Other projected national seeds of interest are Vanderbilt (2), Texas (3), Tennessee (4), TCU (7), Mississippi State (8), Texas Tech (9), Florida (11), Ole Miss (13) and Louisiana Tech (16).

The Razorbacks are 12-3 against those national seeds with Florida still to play this weekend in Fayetteville. Arkansas didn’t play Vanderbilt. The three losses were one each to Tennessee, Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss.