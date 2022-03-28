FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas saw its winning streak snapped on Saturday by Missouri, but then bounced back on Sunday to defeat Missouri 6-4 and take the series.

The win allowed the Razorbacks to move to 18-4 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. The Razorbacks have a big weekend series coming up against Mississippi State at Baum-Walker Stadium, but before that they have a two-game series against Little Rock.

The Hogs and Trojans will play at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and then again on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Trojans are 11-10 on the season and 1-5 in league play. The Hogs swept the two games against the Trojans in 2021 winning 7-2 and 10-3 also at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Trojans won the initial meeting on April 2, 2019, when Little Rock stunned the Hogs 17-7 in Baum-Walker Stadium. The game in 2020 was canceled due to COVID.

On Sunday, Jaxon Wiggins came up huge for the Hogs. Wiggins moved to 4-0 on the season working 7.1 innings, allowing four hits, four runs (all earned), walked three and struck out eight. Brady Tygart worked the final 1.2 innings on Sunday to get his fourth save of the season, second of the weekend.

Friday night’s game against Mississippi State at 6 p.m. will be televised on the SEC Network.

Elite 8

Arkansas’ run in the NCAA Tournament ended on Saturday night with a 78-69 loss to Duke. It was a great run that saw the Hogs end the season 28-9.

How can a season when you defeat the No. 1 team, Auburn, in the regular season and then defeat the No. 1 team, Gonzaga, in the tournament be anything less than great? Throw in a win over Kentucky as well.

A lot of people are trying to place the blame here or there on Saturday. No, don’t do that. It was a great season and the Hogs caught Duke on a night when they played well.

As far as the 2022 NBA Draft rankings, ESPN has five Duke players in the Top 34 prospects and one Razorback, Jaylin Williams, in the Top 100. Williams is No. 60. Duke has Paolo Banchero (3), A.J. Griffin (8), Mark Williams (21), Trevor Keels (27) and Wendell Moore Jr. (34).

The game isn’t played on paper or draft rankings, but what it does tell you if both teams play to their capabilities most times the team with the most draft picks will win. There’s a reason Alabama continues to contend for a national championship each year. Yes Nick Saban is one of the reasons, but the Tide also has great talent.

Arkansas has a banner recruiting class coming in and hopefully some of the key players on this year’s team will return for the 2022-23 season. Eric Musselman is continuing to take the program to high levels and it doesn’t appear that is going to slow down anytime soon. The Hogs are having success they haven’t experienced since Nolan Richardson was the head coach.

Seeing Fayetteville Today

Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Logan Reichert is taking an unofficial visit to Arkansas today.

Reichert, 6-7, 350, was offered by Arkansas on May 4, 2021. Other SEC offers are LSU, Missouri Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Outside the SEC schools such as Oregon, Nebraska, USC, Oklahoma and Florida State are among his offers. In all, Reichert has 21 offers.

With Rivals.com, Reichert has a grade of 5.9, No. 92 recruit in nation, No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 3 prospect in Missouri in Class of 2023. He’s also a four-star with the 247Sports Composite.

The Razorbacks will continue spring football on Tuesday with the fourth practice. Arkansas had three practices prior to spring break and now are back. The open scrimmage will be Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.