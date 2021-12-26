Arkansas Razorbacks in Outback Bowl: By the Numbers

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is preparing for Saturday’s Outback Bowl against Penn State.

Arkansas enters the game at 8-4 while the Nittany Lions are 7-5. Both teams have had some key plays opt out.

Here’s a look at the game by the numbers.

0 — Arkansas has never beaten a Big Ten team in a bowl game in four tries. They have lost to Michigan (45-31 in 1999 Citrus Bowl), Wisconsin (17-14 in 2007 Capital One Bowl), Minnesota (29-14 in 2002 Gaylord Hotels Music City Bowl) and Ohio State (31-26 to Ohio State in the 2011 Music City Bowl)

2– Arkansas’ rushing attack is ranked second in the SEC and No. 13 in the nation averaging 217.3 yards per game.

15 — Number of bowl games the Hogs have won in their history against 24 losses and three ties.

19 — Number of field goals made by Cam Little in 23 attempts. He has been perfect on all 43 point after attempts.

21 — Number of receptions for senior wide receiver Tyson Morris to lead the Razorbacks. They have gone for 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

21 — Where Arkansas is ranked in the College Football Playoff Poll. They are No. 22 in the AP and 24 in the coaches poll.

27 — Consecutive starts by Myron Cunningham to lead the Razorbacks.

90 — The Razorbacks returned 90 percent of their offensive line starts from last season, third most in the SEC.

120 — Bumper Pool’s tackle total to lead the team.

170 — Number of passes KJ Jefferson has thrown without an interception. That is the second-longest streak in Arkansas’ history.

450 — Arkansas is one of two FBS teams to have four players rush for 450+ yards. Trelon Smith (592), KJ Jefferson (554), Rocket Sanders (499) and Dominique Johnson (498).