Arkansas Ready For 2nd Exhibition Game

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will host Southwestern Oklahoma State in the second of the Razorbacks’ two preseason exhibition games. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Bud Walton Arena.

This will be the second meeting between Arkansas and Southwestern Oklahoma State — both exhibition games. Arkansas defeated the Bulldogs, 103-58, in an exhibition on Nov. 5, 2015. Anthlon Bell scored 21 points to lead the Razorbacks. The Razorbacks used a 27-7 run to put the contest out of reach after trailing 8-7 early in the exhibition. Arkansas led 53-28 at halftime.

In that previous meeting with the Bulldogs, then Arkansas freshman Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 19 points in the win. Joining Bell and Whitt in double figures were Dusty Hannahs (14), current Razorback GA Trey Thompson (13), Manny Watkins (10) and Keaton Miles (10).

Up Next: Season/Home Opener vs Rice

• Arkansas opens the 2019-20 regular season on Nov. 5 by hosting Rice.

• Tip-off is set for 7 pm and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus.

• Rice is one of Arkansas’ oldest rivals. In fact, the Owls are one of three teams on this year’s schedule that Arkansas played in its first season of basketball 1923-24 along with Texas A&M and TCU.

