By Drake Priddy

LITTLE ROCK – Going into the 2023 season, the receiving corps was one of the biggest

question marks surrounding the Arkansas offense.

With a mixture of zero returning starters, incoming transfers, and untested young guys, it makes sense why many Arkansans had speculations entering the season. But when you win 56-13 against a respectable Western Carolina team, there are plenty of opportunities for the unproven receiving corps to put numbers on the board.

Redshirt Sophomore, Jaedon Wilson was the first receiver to show out today by

scoring a 65-yard touchdown on just the second play of the game. Wilson has been

in the mix for a starting spot since the start of fall camp. Today he might have just

secured that spot.

“For me, it’s been more of a ‘put my head down and grind to become one of those

guys,” said Wilson. “I’ve always been wanting to be one of those guys. When I had

the chance, I just put my head down and grinded when I got there”

Wilson was targeted three times today and secured all three passes, contributing

83 yards to the passing attack and his solo touchdown. Including today’s catch and

score, Wilson only had recorded four receptions, but two of those receptions

included two touchdowns.

Wilson showed out today, but quickly to shout out to newcomer Isaac Tesla, to

whom he credits for his touchdown.

“Yeah, I want to give a big shoutout to my man Isaac TeSlaa,” said Wilson.

“Without him, that play wouldn’t have happened. He made a good block out there

on the edge, and I just got around and saw green grass and hit it full speed.”

TeSlaa, a transfer from division II Hillsdale College, has been regarded as possibly

the go to receiver for the 2023 season. At 6’4, 216, and being able to run over 20

miles an hour, TeSlaa has the build to be an elite receiver in the SEC.

TeSlaa gathered three receptions on four targets, contributed 66 yards to the

passing game, and had an outstanding catch in the back of the endzone. It will be

interesting to see how he transitions to SEC play when it comes time to go to Baton

Rouge to face LSU.

Luckily, Kent State and BYU will provide those necessary game time reps for

TeSlaa. The sky is the limit for the Senior transfer, he is expected to make great

contributions to the Arkansas offense.

Redshirt senior, Andrew Armstrong, is a transfer from Texas A&M Commerce that

mirrors TeSlaa nicely on the other side of the formation.’Armstrong, 6’4, 201, is another receiver that has great potential to be an outstanding receiver in the SEC. He is also another guy, who many believe to be another key weapon in the passing attack.

On the day, Armstrong snagged five passes on seven targets, contributed 78 yards

to the passing attack, and recorded a solo touchdown. He already looks like he is

making a nice transition to the Arkansas offense.

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pitman was very happy about his receivers performed

today.

“…TeSlaa catches everything all the time and Armstrong does too. For them guys

to come from Divison II and come here and do that today … What is today? Well

today is to see a little bit where you’re at but don’t get too excited about … you

know. But today’s about building confidence in the team and confidence in yourself

but more importantly confidence in your teammate. The team already had it, but to

go show it on a Saturday, I think that helps everybody. But I’m proud of those

guys.”

Going into halftime, KJ Jefferson was 14 for 16 in pass completions, one pass being

thrown short and the other a questionable drop by Armstrong. Overall, that should

show that the Arkansas receivers were catching everything thrown their way.

Jefferson had high praise for his receiving corps after connecting on 18 of the 23

passes he threw today. In total, KJ threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

“I was extremely pleased with their performance…,” said Jefferson. “There’s always

room for improvement, always room to get better, so we all want to go back to the

drawing board and correct some mistakes…and try to be at our best. Their

performance today was outstanding…

“I mean, those guys being able to play fast and understand what the defense is

doing, taking easy access throws and running great routes and stuff like that, I was

extremely pleased with those guys,” said Jefferson. “I was extremely proud of both

of them. Both of them had a touchdown as well. Just having those guys that

consistently…seeing them work over and over and over and then come out here

and showcase their talent and it pays off, extremely proud of them.”

Jefferson also completed his first seven passes to seven different receivers to start

the game. The receiving room might be sounder than many might think.

With that said Arkansas will face Kent State next Saturday, September 9 at

3:00 pm central standard time in Razorback Stadium.