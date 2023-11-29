BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

New Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s contract is a two-year plus deal that begins at a $350,000 salary and rises to $1.5 million with extra compensation in both years two and three per a release from the school.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 3, Petrino – Arkansas head coach from the 2008 to 2011 seasons, will earn $350,000 through the end of February, when a new contract year will kick in.

Petrino will then be paid $1.5 million ($500,000 salary and $1 million extra compensation) salary and through the 2024 football season and $1.6 million ($500,000 salary and $1.1 million extra compensation) in the 2025 football campaign.

His employment agreement is through Feb. 28, 2026.

The contract also includes annual performance incentives such as around $20,000 for reaching the SEC championship to about $125,000 for winning a national championship.

There are also rising incentives for Arkansas getting into the Citrus Bowl, a New Year’s Six Bowl Game and the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Petrino will also get his choice of membership in either the Fayetteville Country Club or Paradise Valley Golf Course, a $2,000 annual Nike Elite apparel allowance and a car or a $7,200 annual car allowance.