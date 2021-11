FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas, despite a close loss to Alabama, is ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff Poll released Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks are 7-4 on the season and will close out the regular season on Friday at home against Missouri. The Hogs are also No. 25 in the AP Poll.

A win over Missouri would allow the Hogs to win all three trophy games this season and finish 4-4 in the SEC. They will also go to a bowl game.