FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has removed walk-on quarterback Kade Renfro from the football team following sexual assault and harassment allegations surfaced on Instagram Wednesday.

Renfro is a redshirt junior. While Renfro’s name was never mentioned the University of Arkansas released statements about the accusations.

“Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations,” the statement read. “The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team.”

In another release from the UA the following statement once again didn’t mention Renfro by name.

“After being made aware of the allegations, we notified the relevant offices on our campus,” the UA statement read. “Due to FERPA student privacy regulations, we are unable to provide more information at this time.”

On Wednesday an anonymous Instagram account titled kaderenfroabuse levied the allegations against Renfro, including an alleged lengthy history of sexual assault and harassment over years. Renfro has since deleted his Twitter and Instagram in the wake of the accusations.

The photos showed a woman with multiple bruises on her neck as well as alleged instances of assault and harassment. It also had a title “KADE RENFRO IS A RAPIST!”

Out of Stephenville (Texas) High School, he was a three-star recruit who originally signed with Ole Miss as a scholarship player in the Class of 2020. He spent just one season with the Rebels, but moved to wide receiver at the start of fall camp, according to his Ole Miss bio, and never appeared in a game.

Following the 2020 season, Renfro opted to enter the transfer portal and he landed at Arkansas, which brought him in as a walk-on. Kendal Briles, then Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, had reportedly recruited Renfro to Florida State prior to Briles leaving to become a member of Sam Pittman’s staff.

In two seasons with the Arkansas football program, Renfro has not appeared in a single game. He suffered two ACL injuries at Arkansas and did very little practicing last season or this spring. Arkansas now has four scholarship quarterbacks and one walk on.

He has not been charged with a crime.