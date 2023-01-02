Arkansas has reportedly hired Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson to take over those duties for the Razorbacks per sources of college football writer Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.

Woodson, who had been at Florida State since 2020, previously coached at Auburn in 2018 and 2019 along with new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

Williams is expected to take over coaching the Razorback linebackers for Micheal Scherer, who is reportedly headed to join the staff of new UNLV head coach and former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Arkansas was the nation’s worst pass defense this season, ranking 131st out of 131 teams while allowing 294.7 yards a contest.

Florida State allowed just 165.4 yards passing per game this season and that was the fourth fewest nationally while Woodson has coached six NFL draft picks in his past three seasons.

Woodson, a former safety for Ole Miss whose career was ended by injury before his senior season, was the defensive backs coach at Auburn in 2018 and 2019, a year he also served as recruiting coordinator.

He previously coached at Millsaps College (2005-2008), Charleston Southern (2009-2013), Fresno State (2014-2015) and Memphis (2016-2017) before Auburn and Florida State, where was also the passing game defensive coordinator.