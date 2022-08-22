By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Following Saturday’s second scrimmage of the preseason the Hogs returned to the practice fields on Monday in shorts.

The first five periods on Monday were open to the media. Quarterback Malik Hornsby completed a couple passes in a row to running back AJ Green. Monday’s practice saw junior running back Dominique Johnson back on the field in a green protective jersey. Sam Pittman had promised Johnson’s return today.

“Well I hope so,” Pittman said. “We’re going to look at him a little bit in indy starting next week. We’ll just see where he is. Big blow to us. I think he’s a great running back, I really do. I think he’s a really good running back. But we’re going to look at him a little bit in some non-contact, see if he can do some things over bags and things. He’s been doing it in the indoor in his rehab. He looks great. So I don’t know, to be honest with you. I think you’ll probably know as much about it as I do when you come out to practice next week, how he looks in his drills.”

Terry Wells, who missed most of the spring, has been able to stay on the practice fields this preseason. He was working third-team left tackle on Monday. Wells came to Arkansas has a highly-touted four-star recruit from Wynne.

Two transfer defensive ends who drew praise from Sam Pittman on Saturday looked sharp during their drills on Monday. Both Jordan Domineck and Landon Jackson came to Arkansas with expectations they would help this season. Jackson is a sophomore while Domineck is a redshirt senior.