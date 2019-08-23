Arkansas Rewards Five With Scholarships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Coach Chad Morris has awarded scholarships to five walk-on players.

The group includes quarterback Jack Lindsey, wide receivers Tyson Morris and Jimmie Stoudemire, tight end Blake Kern and safety Brenden Young. Stoudemire and Young are seniors while Lindsey and Kern are juniors with Morris a sophomore.

Here’s a closer look at each of the five.

Jack Lindsey, QB, 6-2, 204, Springdale

He’s the holder for placements. He played in 10 games in 2018 with 46 snaps on special teams as holder for field goals and point after touchdowns. As a senior at Springdale, Lindsey completed 201 of 365 passes for 2,226 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding two more on the ground. Son of former Razorback Lyndy Lindsey and grandson of former Arkansas great Jim Lindsey.

Blake Kern, TE, 6-4, 256, Lamar

Played in 10 games in 2018 totaling 59 snaps. He had 10 snaps at tight end and remainder on special teams. As a senior at Lamar, he caught 16 passes for 332 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed 88 times for 675 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles, two for loss, a pair of sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovered one and a pass deflection at defensive end.

Tyson Morris, WR, 6-1, 200, Fayetteville

Played in 11 of the 12 games in 2018. He had 181 snaps with 82 coming on offense and 99 on Arkansas’ kick and punt return units. Caught four passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. He earned all-state and all-conference as a senior while helping Fayetteville to the 7A State Championship. He’s the son of Isaiah Morris, who is a former Arkansas standout on the hardcourt.

Jimmie Stoudemire, WR, 6-2, 204, Riverside City (Calif.) College

He didn’t see action in 2018 as a junior at Arkansas. He is from Prattville (Ala.) High School. He transferred to Arkansas from Riverside City College where he played four games in 2017. He began his college career at ASA College in Miami.

Brenden Young, S, 6-1, 202, Ouachita Baptist (Transfer)

Played in two games in 2018 totaling 25 snaps on special teams against North Texas and Auburn. In 2017, he played five games and had two tackles. In 2015, he played his freshman season at Ouachita Baptist where he had nine tackles, a quarterback hurry and interception in 11 games. As a senior at Bryant High School, Young was all-state at safety. He led the team with 88 tackles, including five on special teams. Had an interception and six pass breakups.