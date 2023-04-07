Fri, Apr 7 at 5:54 PM

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

What Caleb Caleb Cali started and Brady Slavens figuratively finished was plenty enough for Razorback starting pitcher Hunter Hollan Friday in game one in Oxford.

Hollan pitched scoreless baseball into the seventh inning, Cali swatted a two-run homer in the second and Slavens’ grand slam in the fifth as No. 5 Arkansas downed Ole Miss 11-2.

The win pushed the Razorbacks (24-5, 7-3) back into first place in the SEC with half game lead on LSU (26-5, 7-4) pending Friday nigh’s night cap between Arkansas and Ole Miss 17-12, 1-9).

Hollan (5-1) allowed three hits, walked three, fanned four and hit two batters before leaving after the first two Ole Miss batters reached base in the seventh.

He was followed to the mound by Dylan Carter for two innings while Austin Ledbetter handle the final inning for Arkansas, who out-hit Ole Miss 15-6.

After Parker Rowland singled with out in the second inning, Cali unloaded on a pitch from Ole Miss starting pitcher Jack Doughtery (2-3) for the 2-0 lead.

The Razorbacks then exploded with a six-run fifth as Peyton Stovall delivered an RBI ground out and Jace Bohrofen a run-scoring single and before Slavens unloaded the bases with a blast on an 0-2 pitch.

Jared Wegner’s sixth-inning RBI single gave him a team-leading 44th RBI while Kendall Diggs’ triple and Slavens’ sacrifice fly duding two runs in the ninth.

Ole Miss’s runs came on Kemp Alderman’s two-run homer off Carter in eighth. It was his 12th blast of the season.