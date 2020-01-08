FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman has turned to the University of Georgia for another hire with the addition of Ed Ellis as associate director of strength and conditioning.

Ellis is no stranger to Arkansas. He earned his master’s degree from Arkansas in education in 1989. He began his career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 1987-89.

Ellis has 29 years of experience in the field including 24 years as a head strength and conditioning coach with stops at Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Illinois State, Ole Miss and Arkansas in addition to UCF.

He came to Georgia on Jan. 6, 2015, after 13 years at UCF.

One of Pittman’s first hires at Arkansas was appointing Patrick Doherty to Director of Football Operations. Doherty also comes from Georgia. He was in quality control with the offense with the Bulldogs.

Pittman’s first staff now looks like this.

Kendal Briles, Offensive coordinator, Quarterbacks

Jimmy Smith, Running Backs

Justin Stepp, Wide Receivers

Jon Cooper, Tight Ends

Brad Davis, Offensive Line

Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator, Safeties ?

Derrick LeBlanc, Defensive Line

Rion Rhoades, Linebackers

Sam Carter, Cornerbacks

Scott Fountain, Special Teams

Ed Ellis, Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning

Patrick Doherty, Director of Football Operations