BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

After an injury-plagued freshman season that saw him play in only four games and catch two passes, Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna appears ready for a coming out party in 2023.

Sategna (5-11, 180), the former Fayetteville star who caught 100 passes for a nation’s best 1,908 yards and 17 touchdowns his senior season, stepped up in spring drills with a couple of receivers out.

“I’ve never been the type to really worry about other people,” Sategna said. “I’ve just been trying to focus on myself. Like I said, focus on the little details and stuff and just play my game.

“Just show the world who Isaiah is, because they haven’t seen it yet. That’s just what I’ve been trying to do.”

Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton responded quickly when asked about Sategna’s biggest improvement.

“Maturity,” Guiton said. “That’s an easy one for me with Isaiah. He’s a great athlete. He knows who he is. And he’s smart. He’s very, very smart. He knows what we are trying to get done on the field.”

That maturity combines with Sategna’s speed – measured at a team-best 22 miles per hour – and natural athleticism to provide a versatile package.

“It kind of goes in the plan with Isaiah,” Guiton said. “His maturity level and how much he’s grown from last fall to spring ball to now, I mean, it’s a big jump.

“He’s a guy that understands what we want to get done when you make a play call. He’s able to go out and execute. I always tell him, ‘When you know what to do and you know the why, now you’re going to play freely and let your athletic ability take over.’

“You can tell he’s at that point. We would love to just keep seeing him grow.”

Sategna, who was able to redshirt, caught one pass for 10 yards in a 41-27 win at Auburn and another for two yards in the 55-53 Liberty Bowl win over Kansas.

Guiton got on the young receiver for his play early against Kansas.

“It’s funny, the bowl game he got a chance to play,” Guiton said. “At halftime, I kind of got after him a little bit like, ‘Hey man, you’re running a middle school route,’ and things of that nature.

“Now we don’t have that conversation anymore. He’s matured to a point where we can really count on him, and I think he knows that. I think he’ll excel with everything we throw in front of him.”

Sategna remembers the play, which turned into an interception for Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson because the receiver was not where he was supposed to be.

“Yeah, so right before halftime against Kansas, I didn’t run the best route, and then KJ ended up throwing an interception,” Sategna said. “I really felt like that was my fault. I go back and watch that a lot. That just makes me want to work even harder and stuff.

“I’m going to keep that in the back of the mind this year whenever I’m going against these other DBs (defensive backs) and just know that I’m going to get my payback.”

Sategna is of the members of a deep Arkansas receivers room, albeit one light on experience with only 14 catches coming back from last season.

Arkansas did add in several transfers and a few freshman.

“Well, we’re going to go about 9 or 10, 9 or 10 deep,” Guiton said. “I’m thinking maybe those later guys better be some really good special teams guys. Those top six better be ready to play, let’s roll.

“Honestly I ask all of them to play something (on special teams). The starting three need to be on two of them. The rest, they need to be on three. Those last, the 7, 8, 9, 10 guys, they need to be fighting for all four.”

Sategna was an accomplished return man in high school while accumulating 484 total return yards (24.2 avg.) with one kickoff return touchdown during his high school career.

“I’m trying to get on the field this year,” Sategna said. “I don’t care where it’s at. Last year, it was kind of weird because I was on the bench. That’s never happened for me. This year I’ve just tried to go hard in practice and not take any plays off and just know that practice translates to the games. I’ve been trying to go hard.”

Sategna and Bryce Stephens (9 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD) have been splitting time with the starters at slot receiver.

“Bryce, I mean last year he was over me, so you know we really play off each other,” Sategna said. “ He’ll have a good play, then I’m like okay, let’s go I need to turn it up. Then he will see me get a big play and he knows he needs to match that too. I feel like we’re really good and we compliment each other.”

Sategna is one of a few Arkansas player has reached the 22 mile an hour plateau, the new en vogue way of measuring speed instead of the 40-yard dash.

“I will just say iron sharpens iron,” Sategna said. “You know, if one person hits 22, the next person is, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got to get that. I’ve got to top that.”

Sategna is happy that Jefferson returned for another season.

“I mean, KJ’s always going to throw it on the money,” Sategna said. “So we have the easy part, we just got to catch the ball and stuff.”

He’s also pleased with the return of new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who was previously at Arkansas from 2015-2017.

“Another thing is like, with the new offense that we’re running — like, with the old offense, let’s say we would have a dig but it would be…now, we can still run a dig but it’s just like a little different,” Sategna said. “Like let’s say we have to edge cut it. So, the timing with that is different. So, just getting that down.”

Sategna was committed to both Texas A&M and Oregon before flipping to Arkansas late in the process.

“I would just say I didn’t know exactly what I was going to get with Arkansas,” Sategna said. “ I remember going to the (Arkansas-)Texas game. It was like the second game of the season, and I didn’t even go as a recruit. I went with my buddy.

“Just the atmosphere there, I was just like yeah, I think I’m going to go here. I didn’t tell anybody but I knew I was going to go here. So I started getting recruited again and stuff.

“I feel like Coach Pittman and Coach Guiton are another big reason why I came here. They just made it feel like home, and Coach Pittman, he’s a great coach and I just couldn’t turn it down.”

Photo by Craven Whitlow