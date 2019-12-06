Arkansas’ Search for Head Football Coach Update

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It appears that Arkansas’ hiring of Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin may have hit a snag on Thursday night.

According to a source it goes beyond Ole Miss trying to make a push for Kiffin. According to the source, there’s been some concern from some on the Board of Trustees hiring Kiffin and a new issue may have given them more ammunition Thursday night.

There’s been some reports on Friday morning that Kiffin was out, but this source didn’t go that far. He did admit that’s a possibility. Kiffin and FAU will host UAB on Saturday in the Conference USA Championship Game. The game will kickoff at 12:30 a.m. on CBSSN.

Chad Morris was fired on Nov. 10 and just four days short of a month it appears Arkansas may be in scramble mode. Hunter Yurachek has made no secret of this being a very important hire.

While some speculation pointed to Florida International’s Butch Davis on Thursday, the source indicates that a couple of others are probably more likely.

If truly no Kiffin, then Arkansas may turn to interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. or Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz. Lunney coached Arkansas following Morris’ firing. Though the team lost to LSU and Missouri, they played much harder than in the previous games.

Drinkwitz is 11-1 in his first season at Appalachian State. The only loss was to Georgia State 24-21 on Oct. 31 at home. Drinkwitz and his squad did beat North Carolina 34-31 and South Carolina 20-15 this season. They won the Sun Belt East and will face Louisiana at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in the title game. The game will be played at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., and be televised on ESPN.

In addition to Lunney, Drinkwitz, Kiffin and Davis, Arkansas has been linked to Washington State’s Mike Leach, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente and several others.

It might be worth mentioning that some reports surfaced the Saturday before Eric Musselman was hired that he was out as a possibility for Arkansas. He was was hired shortly after that.