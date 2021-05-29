Arkansas’ Season Ends After Super Regional Sweep by Arizona

Arkansas’ historic softball season has come to an end.

Arizona took two game sweep in the NCAA Super Regionals with a 4-1 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Autumn Storms was in the circle for Arkansas and worked a perfect four innings to start the game.

It was pitchers duel through 4 innings until Braxton Burnside hit an RBI double in the top of the 5th to score Ryan Jackson and put Arkansas up, 1-0.

Arizona answered and broke up Storms’ no-hitter with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 5th to take the lead, 2-1. The Wildcats later loaded the bases in the 7th inning and took a 4-1 lead with a 2RBI single.

