BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

While many will enjoy their Thanksgiving at home with family, Arkansas women’s basketball team will spend its holiday weekend in warm and sunny Florida.

The Razorbacks (5-0) will face Wisconsin (3-1) Friday at 1 p.m. CST in the Elevance Health Fort Myers Tip Off.

Arkansas will also face either Marquette (4-0) or Boston College (3-2) on Friday at 4 or 6:30 p.m. at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

“Everybody celebrates holidays differently, but I like to try and take care of the half that likes Thanksgiving and the half that likes Christmas every other year if we can,” Neighbors said. “This year there will be a long Christmas break (beginning Dec. 22) , but we will all be together (at Thanksgiving), have a good meal and then have two great games.”

The trip to Florida is a homecoming for junior guard Samara Spencer (Fort Lauderdale) and Taliah Scott (Orange Beach), who was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

“It’s in Florida and we wanted got to get Sam and Taliah back home,” Neighbors said. “We try to get kids back for non-conference opportunities where they can spend a couple of days.

“This year it just so happened that way.”

This tournament was scheduled before the ACC/SEC Challenge, which means the Razorbacks will play their next three games in Florida with a game Nov. 30 at Florida State.

Florida also fit into the specifics of how Neighbors likes to handle years his team goes an overseas exhibition tour and it did this summer.

“In years where we take foreign trip, we try to stay on the mainland,” Neighbors said. “We don’t try to go to one of the more exotic places…Florida worked out, the opponents were good.

“When you look for these events, you want to have a good venue, a venue we are familiar with and I, quite frankly, like to to places that are warm.

“I know there are a lot of other places you can go, but I would rather in November go someplace where you have to pack your shorts.”

Scott is averaging 24.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

“In a year where there are a lot of great freshmen, not only in our league but across the country – which will be kind of fun to follow – she is obviously off to a great start,” Neighbors said.

“The scoring numbers jump off the chart at you, but y’all seen enough to know that she has impacted on both ends offensively and defensively.”

Arkansas is averaging 80.6 point per game and Wisconsin putting up 64.8 points per contest.

Wisconsin’s lone loss this season came last Saturday at Kansas State (75-57), the same team that took down No. 2 Iowa and star Caitlin Clark for a second straight season.

“I watched them the other night against Kansas State and obviously Kansas State is a really, really good team,” Neighbors said. “They (the Wildcats) are not really like us because they have a big kid they throw it to a bunch.

“…They beat a really good South Dakota team (66-64), which is a hard thing to do. So they are coming in 3-1, coming off the loss to Kansas State.”

The Wildcats are led by Marisa Moseley, a former UConn assistant that was on a staff that won five national championships during her nine years at the school.

Moseley played at Boston University and worked a year as an ESPN production assistant before becoming an assistant at Denver and then matriculating to UConn.

“I am really good friends with Marisa,” Neighbors said. “We kind of grew up as assistant coaches in the same area when she was at Denver so I know her well and I know her teams well.

“Rugged Big Ten. When you look at them on film, they are strong and you can tell they spend a lot of time in the weight room.”

Wisconsin’s leading scorer is 6-4 sophomore Serah Willams, who is averaging 14. 5 point and 8 rebounds per contest.

“Their best player is their five player, which will be the first time we have played somebody whose best player is their five player,” Neighbors said. “We have been playing a lot of good guards and some small forwards.”

Photo by John D. James