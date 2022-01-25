Arkansas Set to Hire Marshall’s Dominique Bowman to Coach Cornerbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has moved quickly in its cornerbacks coach search and is expected to hire Marshall’s Dominique Bowman to coach cornerbacks according to two sources.

Bowman will replace Sam Carter who left Monday for Ole Miss. Bowman has extensive ties to the Memphis area. Bowman just completed his first season at Marshall.

He spent parts of two seasons at Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay from 2019-20. While with the Governors, he served as the program’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach during its championship campaign in 2019 and through the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

In addition, Bowman was selected to the American Football Coaches Association 2020 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession.

He was promoted to assistant head coach at UT Martin following the 2017 season. He was the secondary coach for Arkansas Monticello in 2016. His team had 11 interceptions and 34 pass breakups

Bowman joined Arkansas Monticello following a two-year stint as defensive coordinator at Cordova High School in Memphis. Bowman helped led his team to a 9-2 record while ranking as the fifth-best total defensive unit in the state of Tennessee and first in the Shelby Metro area. During the 2015 season, Bowman coached three first-team all-region defensive backs and two first-team all-state selections.

Bowman was also selected as the defensive coordinator for the Liberty Bowl Memphis Metro All-Star Game both in 2014 and 2015.

A native of Memphis, Bowman played college football at Lambuth University under current Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. He graduated there in 2008 and was all-conference as both a junior and senior.

FootballScoop was the first to report Bowman’s hiring.