BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

One of the few things better than knocking off one ranked team on the road is taking down another at home in the same week.

Unranked Arkansas (6–1) will try to do just that Sunday at 2 p.m. when it hosts No. 2 and unbeaten UCLA (6-0) at Bud Walton Arena.

“They took it to UConn (a 78-67 win) in the Cayman Islands,” Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors said. “If South Carolina had not played a great schedule preseason, I think UCLA would be coming in here number one. But South Carolina has gone out and earned it for sure.”

The Razorbacks are asking their fans to show up in red for the contest, which is happening after Arkansas took down No. 15 Florida State 74-58 in Tallahassee on Thursday night.

Taliah Scott had 24 points and Saylor Pofferbarger a school-record 23 rebounds in the road win.

“I think it will be a great atmosphere and we have had some success when highly ranked teams have come into Bud and get good crowds for them – going back to Baylor and UConn,” Neighbors said.

“It’s a really good team. I think it is (UCLA head coach) Corey (Close)’s best team. If you follow the national landscape, most people have UCLA as a Final Four contender or locked depending on who you look at.

“It will give us a great chance to see where we stack up.”

The game will be televised by SEC Network + with Brett Dolan doing the play-by-play and Matt Zimmerman color commentary.

It’s the Bruins’ highest ranking in program history and comes after knocking off UConn 78-67 for the first time ever in the Caymans Island Classic.

It was game in which never trailed in and led by as many as 23 points.

UCLA, who was 0-7 all-time against UConn before the win, then dismantled Niagara 97-46 in its final outing in the Caymans.

“We really were confident that if we executed the game plan, that we were going to win,” UCLA coach Cori Close said after beating UConn. “I say that with great respect [for UConn], but I really believe in what this team is building.

“I didn’t think we played our best basketball — we really had some moments we really need to clean up — but really proud of this next step and who we’re becoming.”

Sophomore Kiki Rice had a career-high 24 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and dished out 8 assists in the win over UConn.

Gabriela Jacquez, the younger sister of former UCLA men’s star and current Miami Heat NBA player Jamie Jacquez, leads her team in scoring at 16.2 points per contest.

All five Bruins starter are scoring in double figures with Lauren Betts (15.5), Charisma Osborne (15.2), Londynn Jones (13.7) and Rice (13.5) joining Jaquez in providing a balance attack.

Osborne is one of the most producutive UCLA women’s basketball players ever with 1,889 points, which is the fourth most in program history.

Rice is averaging 6.8 assists per game, which is second-best in the Pac 12 and fifth nationally, which is where the team’s 21 assists per game ranks nationally as well.

“…When we scheduled the game – and I know I sound like a broken record since this is about he fifth game I have mentioned this one – but we scheduled that game with UCLA as a home and home about a year ago when Charisma Osborne was going into the WNBA Draft and was going to be a top five pick.

“…At that time, Lauren Betts played for Stanford so now Osborne comes back, gives them a fifth year and a kid who is still going to be a top pick in the WNBA, a potential All-American and Betts transfers from Stanford, which is rare. Most kids don’t ever leave Stanford.”

The two teams have met only once previously when then No. 22 Arkansas beat UCLA 90-80 in overtime in the 1990 NCAA Tournament West Regional.

Arkansas will be without junior guard Sasha Goforth, who Neighbors announced needs to take a break again due to illness.

Neighbors made the news public on his pre-game radio show before the Florida State game.

Goforth missed the entire 2022-23 because of a medical condition called gastroparesis that plagues the stomach.

“She is doing OK,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said during the show. “She came in a couple weeks ago and was starting to show some signs of some of the things that have crept in in the past that made basketball a really hard thing for her.



“She fought it for a couple of weeks and did the best that she could, and then after our trip to Fort Myers…came [to me] and it’s just a really hard time for her to keep playing basketball.”

In 7 games this season, Goforth averaged 3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, which ranks fourth in the SEC.



She did not travel to Florida.

“It was a sad thing for our kids, because it’s been a two-year thing,” Neighbors said. “She is still a part of our team. Nothing changes with that just like last year. But she is not available [and] she is not in uniform.”

Photo by John D. James