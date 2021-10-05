Arkansas Sets Dates for Fall World Series

FAYETTEVILLE — The dates have been set for the Razorbacks’ annual Fall World Series.

The first game will be Friday at 3 p.m. These scrimmages will conclude the fall season and all the games will be seven innings. The two teams will be Cardinal and White with Dave Van Horn dividing the squad. The dates are Oct. 8-15 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

All the games are open to the public with free parking. The Razorbacks are coming off a 50-13 season that saw them ranked No. 1 much of the year.

2021 Fall World Series Schedule

(Home team is listed second)

Friday, Oct. 8

Game 1 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Game 2 – White vs. Cardinal – Noon

Monday, Oct. 11

Game 3 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Game 4 – White vs. Cardinal – 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Game 5 – TBD – TBD

2021 Fall World Series Rosters

Cardinal

Pitchers

#20 Elijah Trest

#22 Jaxon Wiggins

#25 Brady Tygart

#29 Austin Ledbetter

#31 Dylan Carter

#35 Vincent Trapani

#38 Mark Adamiak

#39 Evan Taylor

#46 Tyler Cacciatori

#48 Heston Tole

#55 Gabriel Starks

#57 Nathan Rintz

#59 Issac Bracken (Bullpen Coach)

#88 Zebulon Vermillion

Catchers

#12 Michael Turner

#44 Max Soliz Jr.

Infielders

#2 Jalen Battles (1B Coach)

#5 Kendall Diggs

#8 Jace Bohrofen

#9 Drake Varnado

#11 Reece McWilliams

Outfielders

#17 Brady Slavens

#7 Cayden Wallace

#14 Cameron Leach

#16 Gabe D’Arcy

Manager

Cullen Smith

White

Pitchers

#13 Connor Noland

#27 Nick Moten

#28 Kole Ramage

#32 Zack Morris

#33 Hagen Smith

#34 Nick Griffin (1B Coach)

#36 Peyton Pallette (Bullpen Coach)

#37 Jake Faherty

#40 Corey Spain

#41 Will McEntire

#43 Miller Pleimann

#50 Matthew Magre

#51 Lance Teague

#58 Evan Gray

Catchers

#15 Dylan Leach

#52 Leyton Pinckney

Infielders

#1 Robert Moore

#4 Jude Putz

#10 Peyton Stovall

#18 Chris Lanzilli

Outfielders

#3 Zach Gregory

#19 Landrey Wilkerson

#24 Braydon Webb

#26 Ethan Bates

Manager

Bobby Wernes