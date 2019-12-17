Arkansas Should Have Offensive Coordinator in Place by End of Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman should have an offensive coordinator in place by the end of the week.

The interviews reportedly started Monday with Kendal Briles and Chip Long interviewing. It’s expected that Major Applewhite will interview today. Long was at Notre Dame this past season while Briles was with Florida State. Applewhite is an analyst at Alabama.

Some others mentioned among the possibilities are Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, Colorado offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier, former Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley and former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez.

Pittman talked about the offensive coordinator position on KQSM-FM 92.1 on Monday.

“We have some interviews here over the next few days and I anticipate by the end of the week that we’ll have it all figured out,” Pittman said.

He talked about what he’s looking for an in offensive coordinator.

“He’s going to have the belief that we do,” Pittman said. “He’s going to be able to teach tough, physical, aggressive football.

“But he’s going to be able to talk to each kid. He’s going to be able to communicate with them. I don’t want any coach on my staff that’s afraid to talk to kids. What I mean by that, I don’t want to not communicate to our kids, worrying what their reaction is going to be. Non-communication will split your team, and we’re not going to do that.”

Thus far, Pittman has hired three coaches. Barry Odom is the defensive coordinator and will earn $1.2 million next season. Brad Davis is coaching the offensive line and his pay will be $550,000 anually. Justin Stepp has been hired to coach the wide receivers though no report on what his pay will be. He earned $400,000 this past season under Chad Morris.