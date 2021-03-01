Arkansas Sits At Top of Baseball America Poll For First Time in History

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is off to a perfect start in 2021 through seven games and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

For the first time in history of Baseball America rankings, that go back to 1981, the Razorbacks are ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Arkansas defeated Texas Tech, Texas and TCU in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs then came home and defeated Southeast Missouri State in four games at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The SEC is dominant in the poll. Mississippi State is No. 2, Vanderbilt at 3 and Ole Miss No. 5. Louisville at No. 4 is the only non-SEC team in the Top 5.

Arkansas will be at home this weekend to face Murray State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s game starts at 3 p.m., Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 1. The Racers are 4-3 and will play Arkansas State on Tuesday prior to the games in Fayetteville.

