Arkansas soccer previews SEC Tournament, possible LSU rematch

The Arkansas Razorbacks head into the 2021 SEC Tournament as the number one overall team in the field, securing them a first round bye.

The Hogs officially open their post-season play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday between the winner of Georgia/LSU. Arkansas is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Tigers in the regular season finale on Thursday, spoiling the Razorbacks’ hopes of going a perfect 10-0 in conference play. And the Hogs wouldn’t mind getting revenge.

Arkansas head coach Colby Hale and senior midfielder Kayla McKeon sat down with local media on Friday to preview the SEC Tournament and they say they may be rooting for the Tigers against Georgia. Watch their full press conferences below!