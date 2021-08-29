Arkansas Soccer Set for No. 24 BYU in the Home Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback Soccer (0-2) hosts No. 24 BYU (2-1) for the home opener on Monday, Aug. 30. First kick is set for 7 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on SEC Network+. This is the first time either school has played each other in soccer.

Arkansas looks to continue its success at home after a 12-3-1 record in Fayetteville over the last two seasons. Since 2016, the Hogs are 8-4-0 against ranked teams at Razorback Field.

Match 3 Info

Opponent: No. 24 BYU

Date: Monday, Aug. 30

First Kick: 7 p.m. CT

Scouting the Cougars

BYU is coming off of finishing at No. 17 (11-4-1) in the final 2020 United Soccer Coaches Poll and entered the 2021-22 season at No. 15. The Cougars finished second in the WCC and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A 2-1 victory over No. 25 USC on Thursday gave the Cougars their second win of the 2021-22 season. They are led by Mikayla Colohan, who earned WCC Offensive Player of the Year, and First-Team All-American honors. Colohan enters Monday’s contest leading the team in goals (2), shots (17), and points (4).

Last Time Out

Arkansas opened the season with a pair of road tests at No. 6 Duke and No. 3 North Carolina three days later. The Hogs and Tar Heels had their chances throughout the match, but were knotted up nil-nil at the end of regulation. After a lengthy lightning delay, overtime began and lasted seven minutes before North Carolina scored the golden goal.

Quick Kicks

>> This is the first match-up between Arkansas and BYU.

>> Six Hogs were named to the 2021-22 SEC Preseason Watch List, announced earlier this month by the league office. Parker Goins, Anna Podojil, Taylor Malham, and Bryana Hunter earned preseason all-league honors for the third straight year. Kayla McKeon made her first appearance on the list following her All-SEC Second Team season, while Louisville transfer Jessica De Filippo makes her first appearance on the list.

>> Anna Podojil and Parker Goins were named to the MAC Hermann Award Watch List. Goins and Podojil, who were both named to the SEC Preseason Watch List the same week, earned first team All-SEC honors in 2020 and led Arkansas to its second-straight SEC regular-season title.