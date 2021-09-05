Arkansas Soccer set to host Stephen F. Austin

Razorback Soccer (1-2) hosts Stephen F. Austin (1-2-1) on Monday, Sept. 6. First kick is set for 12 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on SEC Network+. The Hogs are 2-0-0 against the Lumberjacks under Head Coach Colby Hale.

Arkansas looks to continue its success at Razorback Field after a 13-3-1 record in Fayetteville over the last two seasons.

Match 3 Info

Opponent: Stephen F. Austin

Date: Monday, Sept. 6

First Kick: 12 p.m. CT

Scouting the Lumberjacks

SFA is coming off of a 2-1 win over Texas State on Aug. 29. On the road earlier that week, it tied with Houston, 4-4. It was set to play Oklahoma State on Sept. 2, but the match was canceled.

The Lumberjacks are led by Lily Hargrove and Jayme Bailey. Hargrove leads the team in shots on goal (5) and Bailey leads the team in shots (7). Both players also lead the team in goals with one apiece.

Last Time Out

In front of 2,370 fans at the Razorback Field home opener, the Arkansas soccer team shutout No. 24 BYU, 2-0, behind Anna Podojil’s two-goal performance. The Razorbacks (1-2-0) picked up their first win of the season and improved to 9-4-0 at home against ranked opponents since 2016. Arkansas has put together a 23-3-2 record at home since 2018.

Quick Kicks

This is the sixth match-up between Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin. The Razorbacks lead the series 4-1-0.

The teams last met in 2015. Arkansas won the match 4-1 in Fayetteville.

Six Hogs were named to the 2021-22 SEC Preseason Watch List, announced earlier this month by the league office. Parker Goins, Anna Podojil, Taylor Malham, and Bryana Hunter earned preseason all-league honors for the third straight year. Kayla McKeon made her first appearance on the list following her All-SEC Second Team season, while Louisville transfer Jessica De Filippo makes her first appearance on the list.

Anna Podojil and Parker Goins were named to the MAC Hermann Award Watch List. Goins and Podojil, who were both named to the SEC Preseason Watch List the same week, earned first team All-SEC honors in 2020 and led Arkansas to its second-straight SEC regular-season title.