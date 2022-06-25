FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball head coach Courtney Deifel announced the addition of infielder/utility player Kristina Foreman, a graduate transfer from Duke, to the program on Saturday. Foreman will be immediately eligible with one year of eligibility remaining.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kristina,” said Deifel. “She is a proven competitor that has performed and produced at an elite level through her time at Duke. She brings a great deal of experience and power to our already dynamic lineup. On top of that, she is an incredibly impressive student and leader, and there is no doubt she will make an immediate impact on our program.”

Foreman was a staple in the Blue Devil lineup, drawing 165 starts in a four-year career, primarily at second base, and powered the second-place ACC squad to its first Super Regional in 2022.

This past season, Foreman started all 48 of the games she played in, earning her NFCA All-Southeast Region Second Team and All-ACC Second Team recognition.

The Tampa, Fla., product led the Blue Devils in batting average (.398), OPS (1.267), RBI (56), slugging percentage (.797) while ranking second on the team in hits (51), home runs (15), runs scored (41) and total bases (102) in 2022. Foreman’s vigorous offensive stats were among the ACC’s best as well as she ranked second in RBI, and third in batting average, home runs and slugging percentage. Foreman also filed the fourth-best OPS in the league.

Foreman holds Duke’s single season RBI record after posting 56 this past season. She became the first Blue Devil to be named to two consecutive ACC All-Tournament teams after a stellar performance tabbed her to the 2022 team.

Coming out of Berkeley Preparatory School, Foreman put together a .500-plus clip in each of her four seasons and capped her career being named the team MVP and BPS Female Athlete of the Year.

Career Accolades

All-ACC Second Team (2022)

ACC All-Tournament Team (2022)

NFCA All-Southeast Region Second Team (2022)

ACC All-Tournament Team (2021)

ACC All-Academic Team (2019, 2021)

ACC Honor Roll (2019, 2020, 2021)

USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week (2019)

ACC Co-Player of the Week (2019)