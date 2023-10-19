BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel’s quest for a national championship roster continued its talent acquisition business on Wednesday with the pledge of 2025 Texas prep standout Khamari Hall.

Hall, a 5-foot-4 speedy outfielder from League Clear Creek High School near Houston, is the sixth ranked junior nationally per Extra Innings Softball.

She chose Arkansas over LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Houston and others and took two visits to Fayetteville to make certain of her decision.

“I chose Arkansas because it felt like home,” Hall noted while announcing her commitment on the social platform X, previously known as Twitter. “The coaches, the players and the school were so inviting.

“I loved it since the first time I went, and going back for a visit was the reassurance I needed.”

Hall becomes the third nationally ranked 2025 prospect to commit to the Razorbacks recently along with in-state pitcher Lillie-Faye McWhorter of Woodlawn and Rockville (TN) Eagleville catcher Brinli Bain.

Bain is ranked fifth and McWhorter 27th in Extra Innings Softballs prospects in the 2025 class.

Arkansas also added a commitment last week from 2024 Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon pitcher Peyton Burnham, a right handed pitcher and Oregon’s 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year who flipped her pledge for Oregon State.

Hall was selected as a Perfect Game Futures All-American after a sophomore season where she hit .571 with a home run, 12 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Hall, a prototypical lead off hitter, was also a standout for the Texas Riptide summer team with 6 home runs and 20 steals for head coach Sam Campbell.

“She has a high softball (IQ) and can get on and around the bases while hitting for speed and power,” Campbell said. “She can also track a ball in the outfield that most think are uncatchable.”

Hall also thanked her current and future coaches while making her announcement.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to make my commitment to the University of Arkansas to further my academic and athletic career!!!” Hall said. “I want to thank my parents and family for their everlasting support they have brought throughout these years.

“I would like to thank Coach Sam, Coach Daria, and Coach Perri for the time spent working with me to get to this point in my life. I also want to thank my all my coaches, friends, teammates who have helped get to this point.”

She also thanked Deifel and Razorback assistants DJ Gasso, Danielle Gibson Whorton and Matt Meuchel.

“Lastly I want to thank Coach Deifel, Coach Gasso, Coach Gibson, and Coach Meuchel for giving me the opportunity to be a Razorback!!!”

Photo courtesy of Khamari Hall