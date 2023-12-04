FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has announced the complete schedule for the 2024 softball season. The Razorbacks are slated to play 54 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park.

The loaded schedule features 29 games played against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams. Remaining game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

Arkansas opens the 2024 campaign at the Paradise Classic hosted by Florida Atlantic on Feb. 8-10. In its first matchups of 2024, the Hogs will face Marshall and Florida Atlantic at 1 and 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. Arkansas concludes its opening weekend with three more games against Ohio, Penn State and Michigan State. Following the Paradise Classic, the Razorbacks head west for the Bear Down Fiesta hosted by Arizona on Feb. 16-18. Featuring a five-game slate, Arkansas will take on Arizona twice, Omaha twice and Long Beach State.

The Hogs kick off a three-week home stretch with the Razorback Invitational on Feb. 22-25. Arkansas’ home opener vs. Illinois State is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Wrapping up the Razorback Invitational, Arkansas will clash against Illinois State, Wichita State twice and UT-Arlington twice.

The Razorbacks return to the friendly confines of Bogle Park for the Wooo Pig Classic on Feb. 29-March 3, welcoming South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State and Florida Atlantic to Fayetteville.

Arkansas will host Nebraska, South Alabama, St. Francis and Northern Iowa for the Razorback Rumble on March 7-9.

The Razorbacks open league play on the road at Auburn on March 15-17 before traveling to Texas A&M-Commerce for a midweek game on March 18.

The Hogs return to Fayetteville for their first home league series against Mississippi State on March 22-24. Following a tussle with the Bulldogs, Arkansas hosts in-state foe Central Arkansas on March 26.

Arkansas hits the road to Athens, Ga., to face the Bulldogs on March 30-April 1 before returning to Bogle Park on April 5-7 to host Missouri. Following the Tigers, Arkansas heads to South Carolina on April 12-14 and then welcomes Alabama to The Hill on April 19-21.

The Razorbacks travel to LSU for its final SEC road series on April 26-28 before taking on Central Arkansas in Conway on April 30.

Arkansas will close out the regular season at home against Ole Miss on May 3-5. Auburn will host the 2024 SEC Tournament on May 7-11.

The Hogs are coming off their third consecutive 40-win season and a top-four SEC finish along with the program’s sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth in 2023. Earning the No. 11 national seed, all four of the program’s national seeds have been accumulated under Deifel.

Photo by John D. James