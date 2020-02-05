Arkansas Softball excited to get season going on Friday

The Arkansas Softball team will get the 2020 season starting on Friday as they travel to Las Cruces, NM, to play a weekend full of action against UTEP, Bradley, New Mexico State and Nebraska.

Coming off a 2019 season with a record of 38-20, and one that ended in the NCAA Regionals in Stillwater, OK, Arkansas is tabbed in the top 25 in five different preseason polls.

Softball America: 17

FloSoftball: 17

USA Softball: 20

D1 Softball: 21

NFCA: 24

Hear from Head Coach Courtney Deifel above, and players Autumn Storms, Danielle Gibson, Aly Manzo and Braxton Burnside below.