BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas’ softball program landed a big-time transfer portal addition on Monday when it signed Iowa transfer Nia Carter, whose 101 hits led the Big 10 last season and was the NCAA’s second-best output.

Carter, a left-hander hitter who was recently named a Softball America third-team All-American, hit .479 this past season and an Iowa career record .415 while starting 177 games over four seasons.

“I can’t think Iowa enough for the opportunity to play there and I loved my time there,” Carter said. “But I just felt like I wanted to spend my last year playing in a different situation and on a big stage at a place like Arkansas that has so much support.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play at a big-time program in the SEC and look forward to continuing to grow as a player and as a person.”

The 5-foot-1 graduate transfer from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., announced before the 2023 season began that she would be finishing her career with a different program.

She chose head coach Courtney Deifel’s Razorback program, which has three straight 40-win seasons, six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and won back-to-back SEC regular season championships in 2021 and 2022.

“Coach Deifel has done a great with the program the last several years and winning back-to-back SEC championships,” Carter said. “It’s clear that she cares about the person as much as the player.

“Once my dad and I came down for a visit and got to see how great Arkansas is, I knew it was the right place.”

Deifel, who is hosting Elite Camps at Bogle Park this week, is understandably thrilled to bring Carter onto a roster that includes standout outfielders in Freshman All-American Reagan Johnson and sophomore Raigan Kramer.

“We’re excited the Big Ten’s hits leader is going to be a Razorback,” Deifel said. “Nia has proven year in and year out to be one of the most electric players in the game. Her dynamic offense will quickly win over our incredible fan base, and we’re so thrilled she’s chosen Arkansas as her final home.”

Carter is part of an athletic family as dad Clarence is in the Seattle University Athletics Hall of Fame as a baseball player, her mom Bettina was a basketball player for Seattle Pacific and her brother Trey played baseball at Bethune-Cookman.

Carter’s cousin Royce Freeman is a former Oregon football star and current Denver Bronco while another cousin Kelly Skipper played football for Fresno State and is currently the Buffalo Bills running back coach.

Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas