Arkansas Softball not letting the weather put a damper on the start of the season.

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 21st ranked Razorbacks started their season last weekend at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, LA. Unfortunately the weather had the Hogs playing only one game, a loss to 10th ranked Oklahoma State.

Head Coach Courtney Deifel & Senior Braxton Burnside spoke with the media on Tuesday, looking back at that one game against the Cowgirls, and what they can take from the loss heading into the next 4 games coming up.

The Hogs head to Arlington for the Maverick Classic. Games have once again been adjusted because of weather.

