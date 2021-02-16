Arkansas Softball not letting the weather put a damper on the start of the season.

The 21st ranked Razorbacks started their season last weekend at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, LA. Unfortunately the weather had the Hogs playing only one game, a loss to 10th ranked Oklahoma State.
Head Coach Courtney Deifel & Senior Braxton Burnside spoke with the media on Tuesday, looking back at that one game against the Cowgirls, and what they can take from the loss heading into the next 4 games coming up.
The Hogs head to Arlington for the Maverick Classic. Games have once again been adjusted because of weather.