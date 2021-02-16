Arkansas Softball not letting the weather put a damper on the start of the season.

LITTLE ROCK -- My weekly SEC Power Rankings(2/16/2021): Alabama has a comfortbale 3.5-game lead over Arkansas and LSU entering the last couple of weeks of league play, but the Razorbacks' 6-game SEC winning streak has the program back in the Associated Press rankings for the first time in three years while putting the program in great shape to challenge the Tide for the regular-season title should there been significant slippage in Tuscaloosa. LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, and Florida join the Tide and Hogs at the top of the heap as each looks to close in on locking up NCAA tournament at-large bids prior to the SEC tournament. Ole Miss has an outside shot at playing its way into the NCAAT at-large conversation with a strong finish.

1. Alabama (17-5, 12-1 SEC) ... NCAA NET ranking No. 8 ... the 'Bama hoopers had lost 2 out of 3 games before bouncing back last week going 2-0 with wins at South Carolina (81-78) and home against Georgia (115-82) ... guards John Petty, Jr., Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackleford, and Joshua Primo were on point in both games, while wing Herbert Jones had a stellar showing in the win over the Bulldogs with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists ... sitting atop the league with a 3.5-game cushion coming down the stretch of the regular-season, 'Bama appears to be playing for national seed pecking order for the NCAAT ... big man Jordan Bruner remains out for the time being, as does Juwan Gary, and Jones has been dealing with injuries as well, but the Tide have not seen much slippage dealing with those injuries ... 'Bama plays at Texas A&M on Thursday before hosting Vanderbilt on Saturday ... previous ranking: No. 1.